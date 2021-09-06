Consumers are being encouraged to live a sustainable September, with a number of initiatives taking place this month.

All the little actions that are being recommended by various organisations can help to make a big difference.

Food waste

September 29 is International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste.

According to QU Dongyu, the director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, food loss and waste is “a big challenge of our time”.

In Ireland, about one million tonnes of food is wasted each year and globally, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Growing, processing and transporting food uses a huge amount of resources such as land, water, energy and fertiliser. If food is wasted, these resources are wasted too,” the EPA said.

It is estimated that food waste generates about 8% to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Seasonal foods

Stop Food Waste, a programme funded under the EPA National Waste Prevention Programme (NWPP), notes that approximately 13% of total food waste occurs during transport and distribution.

“Today, due to modern agriculture and food processing techniques, most of the food we eat is available all year-round.

“No matter what month you go to the supermarket, the choice of fruits and vegetables is largely the same. Although this gives us huge variety, it results in lots of waste.

“Choosing foods while they are in season reduces the resources needed to grow, transport and store them. It reduces supply chain food waste and the overall carbon footprint.

“Without the need for long-term storage or forced growth, buying seasonal usually means buying food at its tastiest. What’s more, buying locally-produced food keeps money in your community, supporting rural Irish businesses.”

The fruits that are in season in Ireland this month include: apples; rhubarb; blackberries; blueberries; and strawberries.

Vegetables currently in season include: beetroot; leeks; parsnips; sweetcorn; and celery.

Second Hand September campaign

Meanwhile, Oxfam Ireland is running its third annual ‘Second Hand September’ campaign across Ireland.

By asking people “to say yes to second-hand clothes for 30 days”, the aid agency wants to raise awareness about the harm and impact throwaway fashion has “on both our planet and its people, as well as the role their shops and trading activities play in offering a solution”.

Trevor Anderson, director of trading with Oxfam Ireland said that by shifting habits and consumer choices to more sustainable ones, “we can all play a role and be change-makers for our collective future”.

“Climate change is happening now and is already one of the most harmful drivers of increasing hunger and starvation, migration, poverty and inequality all over the world,” Anderson added.

