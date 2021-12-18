Farmers and farm advisors are being reminded that that the deadline to submit nitrates records is December 31.

These records relate to movements of organic manures, temporary movement of animals, and short-term rental grazing agreements, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) .

And, all exports of organic manures should now be submitted and verified online.

According to the DAFM, agents can now act on behalf of pig producers and relevant forms are available here.

However, in certain partnership cases concerning pig and poultry manure – where the exporter/importer is deceased or the importer does not have a herd number – paper records will be accepted before the December 31 deadline.

This also applies to forms relating to the temporary movement of animals and short-term grazing agreements

All forms and information in relation to nitrates can be accessed here.

Advertisement

There is a short demonstration video and user manual available for the online system on the department website.

The relevant documents are:

Record of movement of organic fertilisers – an online system is now available;

Record 4 Form – temporary movement of animals;

Record 5 Form – short term rental grazing agreement.

These can be submitted by email to: [email protected]

If farmers prefer to post the documents, they can be mailed to:

Nitrates Section,

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,

Johnstown Castle,

Co. Wexford,

Y35 PN52.

The DAFM has advised farmers that the only accepted proof of postage is a swift post receipt or registered post receipt.