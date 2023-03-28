The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has today (Tuesday, March 28) opened a consultation on the future management of wildfires in Northern Ireland.

The 12-week consultation will close on June 20, 2023, and the views of all stakeholders and interested parties are welcomed, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said.

The goals of the consultation are to reduce the numbers of wildfires; to lessen the impact of wildfires on the environment; to have a framework for partnership working and shared resources for wildfire prevention; to build resilience into landscapes and habitats; and to have communities that are aware and prepared for wildfires.

It looks at the NIEA’s Strategic Way Forward plan, which outlines five strategic goals based around six key themes for how the Northern Ireland wildfire problem should be addressed.

The themes include:

Governance;

Engagement;

Land Management;

Response;

Policy, legislation and enforcement;

Evidence.

NIEA’s director or natural environment division, Mark Hammond, said: “Wildfires are a threat to people, property, wildlife and the countryside and efforts to fight them are a drain on the public resources.

“Wildfires in Northern Ireland impact on large areas of landscape, particularly in heather or gorse dominated upland areas. These fires destroy biodiversity and affect air quality and water resources.

“It is key that we are as best placed as possible to face the wildfires challenge and this strategy aims to achieve that.”

The NIEA said it is keen to have as many responses as possible to the questions posed throughout the consultation and encourages everyone to contribute.

The agency said the views of those who participate will “help shape the final document setting out the way forward regarding wildfires in Northern Ireland and will help inform the development of associated actions”.