A new joint research mechanism (JRM) between Ireland and New Zealand that will focus on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced carbon sequestration in ruminant, pasture-based production systems was launched today (May 12).

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State with special responsibility for research and innovation Martin Heydon and New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor M.P. jointly launched the research mechanism on climate and agriculture.

The JRM is a result of the ministerial statement on joint cooperation in agriculture which was made between Ireland and New Zealand last October (2021).

A memorandum of arrangement which will govern the research mechanism was signed by both the secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Brendan Gleeson, and the director general of New Zealand’s Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), Ray Smith.

Marking the signing, Minister McConalogue said he was delighted to see this pilot research project begin between two countries that already have a strong, collaboration partnership in areas such as grassland research and animal breeding.

“The time is now right to increase the level of collaboration in research that will accelerate the discovery of scientific innovations to mitigate the impact of agriculture on climate change,” he said.

“I want to formally acknowledge the support and commitment of New Zealand’s Minister of Agriculture, Damien O’Connor and his officials in the Ministry of Primary Industries in reaching this milestone.”

Advertisement

Joined by the ambassador of New Zealand to Ireland, H.E. Brad Burgess, and climate change ambassador for New Zealand Kay Harrison, Minister Heydon also announced the launch of the first joint research call under the mechanism.

The call is seeking joint proposals between organisations from New Zealand and Ireland to reduce and account for greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

This call, which is funded directly by the DAFM and New Zealand’s MPI, will aim to investigate three topics:

The understanding of rumen microbiology for the development of ruminant greenhouse gas mitigation;

Technologies that will accelerate the selection of low-emitting ruminant livestock;

The development of emission factors from agriculture to improve the accuracy of greenhouse gas emission inventories.

“Given our unique similarities in agricultural production systems, and considering the associated challenges this brings in terms of greenhouse gases, it is an exciting development that we are able to announce the first formal call under this new partnership,” Minister Heydon said.

“I am also pleased that we are delivering on an important commitment in Food Vision 2030 around increasing international research collaboration, and to enhance Ireland’s leadership on how greenhouse gas emissions from livestock farming are understood and addressed,” the minister concluded.