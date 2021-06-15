A new veterinary-prescribing system that is in development by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), is set to go live in January 2022, as new veterinary medicines regulations come into force.

The new regulations will see veterinary medicines prescribed and used in a more targeted and effective manner.

In terms of prescribing practices for antiparasitic veterinary medicines and mastitis control, the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has been tasked with developing broad guidance in both these areas. The VCI is the State’s statutory body responsible for the oversight of the practice of veterinary medicine and it has engaged extensively in developing its guidance which will be shared with stakeholders, the DAFM said.

The National Veterinary Prescribing System (NVPS) will allow veterinary prescriptions to be uploaded to an electronic database, providing farmers with prescriptions by email, text or on paper, as required, the DAFM told Agriland.

The DAFM said the aim of this NVPS is to provide a simplified approach to the prescribing, supply and purchase of veterinary medicines and associated record keeping.

“It is hoped that over time, trends identified through the NVPS can assist the DAFM, in collaboration with stakeholders, to identify policies that can further encourage the prudent prescribing and use of veterinary medicines in the interests of animal health and welfare, productivity, farm profitability and human health,” said the DAFM.

The information available through the NVPS will inform a “more targeted approach to risk-based inspections undertaken by the competent authorities”, the DAFM added.

“One of the core objectives of the NVPS is to empower farmers to purchase veterinary medicines from their supplier of choice,” said the DAFM.

Dispensers of veterinary medicines will also be able to access the system when supplying medicines to farmers.

Advertisement

The DAFM said it is engaging with all stakeholders in understanding their requirements for the development of the system.