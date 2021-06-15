A farm in Co. Galway has been convicted and ordered to pay towards restorative works on the Lough Corrib catchment area following a court case undertaken by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

In a statement on the matter, IFI noted that the court case took place last Tuesday (June 8) at a hearing in Tuam District Court.

At the case, Corrib Farming Ltd. based in Tuam, Co. Galway, pleaded guilty to a breach of the Fisheries Acts, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

David Harrington, senior fisheries environmental officer with Inland Fisheries Ireland, gave evidence in Tuam District Court of tracing the source of a “significant pollution event” on the Suileen River back to a pipe emanating from the company’s farm in Tuam.

The initial report was made by a member of the public to IFI and upon investigation, heavy algal growth was found in the river.

Advertisement

These were indicators of nutrient enrichment of the waterbody, covering approximately 4km downstream of the discharge point, after which it enters the Clare River.

Water samples taken as part of the investigation confirmed that the farm discharge had caused water pollution of the Suileen River.

Although the company had fully cooperated and undertaken to remedy the situation immediately, there was “significant damage” caused to the water quality of the Lough Corrib catchment, IFI says.

Judge James Faughnan convicted Corrib Farming Ltd. and directed that the company pay €1,000, not by way of a fine but towards restorative works on the Lough Corrib catchment, as well as laboratory expenses of €349.32 and legal costs of €800.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspected incidences of water pollution to IFI through its website or by phoning: 1890-347424.