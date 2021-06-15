There is a “worrying shortfall” of nutrient consumption among teenagers in Ireland, the National Dairy Council (NDC) has warned.

The NDC was responding to research findings published by the Irish Universities Nutritional Alliance (IUNA), which reported on the dietary intake of 428 Irish teenagers aged 13 to 18.

The research found that the participants had “inadequate intake” of a number of important nutrients, with high percentages of respondents having inadequate intakes of calcium (51% of those surveyed) and vitamin D (94%).

Inadequacies were also shown for other nutrients, including vitamin C, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and vitamin A.

Milk and yogurt were the highest contributors of calcium and riboflavin in the diet, contributing 27% and 22% of intakes respectively. This food group also contributed to 11% of vitamin D, 19% of vitamin A, 12% of protein and 6% of vitamin B6 intakes.

However, despite the role that milk plays in providing a number of important nutrients, milk consumption has dropped since the previous ‘teens’ food survey, published in 2008. This decrease was reflected in the “worrying” nutrient intake, the NDC said.

The research found that today’s teenagers have a daily intake of just under one serving of milk, consumed mainly as whole milk and as a beverage, or with breakfast cereal.

Cheese and yogurt intakes remained similar to that reported in 2008, although average serving sizes also fall short of the recommendations.

“It is important that teenagers consume a healthy, balanced diet in order to support this rapid phase of growth and development,” said Dr. Janette Walton from Munster Technological University, one of the lead researchers of the study.

She added: “We were particularly concerned to see such high levels of inadequate intakes of key bone health nutrients, such as calcium and vitamin D. Our calcium needs are at their highest between the ages of 9 and 18 years as we lay down our bone mass, with vitamin D needed to absorb calcium.”

Dr. Walton stressed that consuming sufficient calcium and vitamin D during the teenage years “is essential to help our bodies to build the strongest bones they possibly can”.

The Department of Health’s ‘Healthy Eating Guidelines’ recommend five servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group for those aged 9-18 years, with three servings recommended at the other stages of life.

Serving examples include 200ml of milk, 125g of yogurt or 25g of cheese.

The results of the study can be viewed in full here.

