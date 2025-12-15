New tractors, smart tech and top brands set for Spring Farm Machinery Shows

If you want to see the machines everyone will be talking about in 2026, this is your first chance.

The Spring Farm Machinery Shows are gearing up to showcase brand new tractors, breakthrough technologies, and the biggest names in agricultural machinery, all under one roof.

From the New Holland T7.300 PLMi Blue Power and T5.120 Dual Command, to Case’s first pre-production Puma 165 and a cutting-edge computer-controlled spot spraying system making its Irish debut, the line-up is already generating huge excitement among farmers and contractors.

With leading brands such as John Deere, Massey Ferguson, JCB, CLAAS, Krone, Valtra and many more, this is set to be Ireland’s biggest indoor machinery showcase of 2026.

Where and when - plan your visit

Millstreet - January 21-22

Balmoral - January 28-29

Cavan - February 4-5

In an era of rapid technological change, rising operating costs, and evolving regulations, investment decisions have never been more important.

Whether it is tractors, loaders, slurry equipment, cultivation machinery, feeding systems, agri-tech or farm services, farmers want to be sure they are making the right choices for their businesses.

The 2026 Spring Farm Machinery Shows are built around one simple goal: connecting farmers with the expertise they need to make confident, informed decisions.

The big line-up: What’s coming to the shop window for 2026

Tractors, loaders, cultivation and slurry equipment - essential for every farm type;

Bale wrappers, animal housing systems and animal health solutions - for dairy and livestock farms;

Latest agri-tech: precision tools, drones, monitoring & weighing systems - helping farms modernise and improve efficiency;

Farm services, energy, safety equipment, buildings and contracting support - because farming needs more than just machines.

Meet the experts behind the machinery

What sets these shows apart is not just the scale of the machinery on display, it is the unique opportunity to speak directly with the experts behind the brands.

Every stand is staffed by specialists who understand the realities of modern day farming.

Visitors can compare models side-by-side, explore new technologies, discuss maintenance and running costs, or talk through finance and trade-ins, all with no pressure and clear guidance.

Research, compare and save - all under one roof

Many exhibitors will offer show-only deals and promotions. For anyone thinking about upgrading machinery or investing in new tech in 2026, this could be the smartest and most cost effective time to act.

A 2025 visitor summed it up best:

“I came to price one machine - but speaking to the experts gave me ideas I hadn’t even thought of. There was no pressure, just straight answers. I left excited and confident for the 2025 season.”

Whether you are upgrading equipment, researching new technology, or simply staying ahead of trends, the Spring Farm Machinery Shows deliver leading brands all under one roof.

If you want to see, compare, discuss, and decide with confidence, this is the place to be in 2026.

Visitors can make a full day of it in total comfort.

Free parking means no stress on arrival, catering facilities and the entire event takes place indoors in warm, spacious halls.

Open 12:00p.m-10:00p.m all show days, with admission available on the door.