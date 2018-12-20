New sow product ‘maximises’ colostrum impact for piglets

Following five years of research and development, agri technology specialists, Devenish, has launched its new product ColfaPig.

The new pig-nutrition product involves a mix of encapsulated short and medium chain fatty acids that has shown numerous benefits on colostrum quality in sows and subsequent piglet performance.

A statement from Devenish outlined that maximising piglet potential is paramount, with producers across the globe now seeing larger, lighter litters.

According to Devenish, research has shown that ColfaPig delivers a 500g increase in piglet weaning weight, stretching to 800g by 10 weeks-of-age.

This extra weight has led to an increase in piglet viability of 5%, or half a pig per sow.

There is significant research that shows the higher the colostrum intake, the lower the mortality level and the higher the weight gain; therefore, maximising colostrum quality is fundamental to maximising lifetime performance, according to Devenish.

Commenting on the new product, pig research officer at Devenish, Dr. Joanna Keenan, commented: “Analysis of the colostrum of sows fed ColfaPig showed: an 11% increase in IgG; 16% in IgA; and a 29% increase in IgM – over the control.

As immunoglobulins are vital components of the immune system, these higher levels reflect an improved immunological status of the piglets.

“We see ColfaPig as an extension of our early feeding regime,” continued Dr. Keenan.