’50 Shades of Hay’ gears up for Christmas tractor parade
Image source: Bally Common SR

A special Christmas tractor run is set to take Tipperary by storm this weekend as festivities ramp up a notch on the run-up to next week.

Belying the title, “The Christmas Tractors of Nenagh” will actually incorporate a range of vehicles as well as the typical “tarracoir”, including: loading shovels; silage harvesters; combines; and “there might be the odd ride-on lawnmower thrown in for good luck”, according to organisers.

The event – which will see the line-up of vehicles decked to the nines in fairy lights – is in aid of farm accident support charity Embrace FARM.

Set to take place this Saturday (December 22) evening at 5:00pm, the tractor run is being run by Ballycommon Sponsored Ride and the Agricultural Contractors of North Tipp – also known as “50 Shades of Hay”.

In a festive family-friendly feature, organisers promise that “Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a host of Disney characters” will be part of the parade, as well as Nenagh Fire Brigade. There will be a “Search for Santa” as well, making it a must-see for local children.

There will also be a “guaranteed heavy snowfall” along Kenyon Street for the event.

Before the run there will be Christmas musical entertainment from 2:00pm, featuring the newly formed choir “50 Shades of Grey” under the musical director, Libby Grey, while a trailer-load of timber will also be raffled off on the day.

For those interested, further information on the event can be found on the run’s Facebook page.

Christmas Tipperary tractor run
