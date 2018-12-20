’50 Shades of Hay’ gears up for Christmas tractor parade

A special Christmas tractor run is set to take Tipperary by storm this weekend as festivities ramp up a notch on the run-up to next week.

Belying the title, “The Christmas Tractors of Nenagh” will actually incorporate a range of vehicles as well as the typical “tarracoir”, including: loading shovels; silage harvesters; combines; and “there might be the odd ride-on lawnmower thrown in for good luck”, according to organisers.

The event – which will see the line-up of vehicles decked to the nines in fairy lights – is in aid of farm accident support charity Embrace FARM.

Set to take place this Saturday (December 22) evening at 5:00pm, the tractor run is being run by Ballycommon Sponsored Ride and the Agricultural Contractors of North Tipp – also known as “50 Shades of Hay”.

In a festive family-friendly feature, organisers promise that “Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a host of Disney characters” will be part of the parade, as well as Nenagh Fire Brigade. There will be a “Search for Santa” as well, making it a must-see for local children.

There will also be a “guaranteed heavy snowfall” along Kenyon Street for the event.

Before the run there will be Christmas musical entertainment from 2:00pm, featuring the newly formed choir “50 Shades of Grey” under the musical director, Libby Grey, while a trailer-load of timber will also be raffled off on the day.