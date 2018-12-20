IFFPG: 27,000t of farm plastic collected for recycling this year

More than 27,000t of farm plastic have been collected for recycling over the course of 2018, according to the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG).

Lauding farmers for what has been a very productive year in terms of recycling, the firm also noted that 2018 has been its best year ever for collecting netting and twine – up 92% on 2017.

This is alongside an increase in the collection of fertiliser and feed bags and drums, which are also up a considerable 29% on last year.

Meanwhile, over 4,000t of tyres were collected by the group as part of its once-off series of bring centres which took place in the autumn.

In total, approximately 4,253t of tyres were collected from the four bring centres organised during October.

Collections took place in: Cootehill Mart, Co. Cavan; New Ross Mart, Co. Wexford; Athenry Mart, Co. Galway; and Gort Drum Mines, Monard, Co. Tipperary.

The first 3t of tyres brought to one of the bring centres by a farmer was accepted at a subsidised rate of €15/t. After that, farmers had to pay the market rate of €160/t for every tonne thereafter, according to the IFFPG.

Given the uptake witnessed at the bring centres, farm organisations have called for additional bring centres to be organised.

The initiative was conducted by the IFFPG with funding from the Depatment of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to the tune of €700,000.

It was previously indicated that the possibility of running additional bring centres would be examined after the initial four events had taken place.