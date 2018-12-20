IFFPG: 27,000t of farm plastic collected for recycling this year
More than 27,000t of farm plastic have been collected for recycling over the course of 2018, according to the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG).
Lauding farmers for what has been a very productive year in terms of recycling, the firm also noted that 2018 has been its best year ever for collecting netting and twine – up 92% on 2017.
This is alongside an increase in the collection of fertiliser and feed bags and drums, which are also up a considerable 29% on last year.
In total, approximately 4,253t of tyres were collected from the four bring centres organised during October.
Collections took place in: Cootehill Mart, Co. Cavan; New Ross Mart, Co. Wexford; Athenry Mart, Co. Galway; and Gort Drum Mines, Monard, Co. Tipperary.
The first 3t of tyres brought to one of the bring centres by a farmer was accepted at a subsidised rate of €15/t. After that, farmers had to pay the market rate of €160/t for every tonne thereafter, according to the IFFPG.
The initiative was conducted by the IFFPG with funding from the Depatment of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to the tune of €700,000.
It was previously indicated that the possibility of running additional bring centres would be examined after the initial four events had taken place.
The IFFPG wished all its customers a happy Christmas and expressed hopes that 2019 would be on par with 2018 in terms of recycling progress.