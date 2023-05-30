The new National Apiculture Programme supporting beekeepers in Ireland has been launched by the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett today (Tuesday, May 30).

The new programme will run from this year until the end of 2027 and supports research into the production standards of Ireland’s beekeeping sector, Minister Hackett said.

Through approved applied research projects, the programme aims to improve the general conditions for the production of honey and other apiculture products in the EU.

Researchers including from universities, institutes of technology, and Teagasc are invited to submit proposals for the new programme until Friday, June 30, 2023.

The aims of the programme are to:

Provide technical assistance to beekeepers;

Combat beehive invaders and diseases, particularly varroasis; and to

Co-operate with specialist bodies for the implementation of applied research programmes in the field of beekeeping and apiculture products.

Projects that involve collaboration between institutions and/or involve the development of critical mass are encouraged. Full details on the call for proposals can be found on the DAFM’s website.

Launching the National Apiculture Programme 2023-2027, the minister said it demonstrates the DAFM’s “continued support” to the beekeeping sector in Ireland.

Minister Hackett recently visited an organic suckler farm in Co. Offaly which is part of the Pilot Pollinator Monitoring Scheme. The scheme aims to detect status and trends of wild pollinators with monitoring at approximately 36 sites including farmland.

“The pilot study will be hugely important in providing a baseline from which we can work to achieve policy targets for reducing the declines of bees and other pollinators,” she said.

Under the theme “Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production”, World Bee Day 2023, which took place earlier this month, highlighted the importance of protecting bees and other pollinators.