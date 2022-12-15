The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has confirmed the election of a new president and vice-president of the association.

The election took place at a recent Executive Council meeting at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

Karol Duigenan was elected president and will take over the reins from outgoing president Diarmuid Claridge, who has served as president for over two years.

Rob Hill will take over the role of vice-president and he will succeed Karol Duigenan who has served as vice-president for the past two years.

President of FTMTA

Duigenan is originally from a farming background in Co. Westmeath. He graduated from the University of Limerick (UL) with a bachelors degree in Business, Management, Marketing and related services.

Since graduating, Karol has held a number of positions across the agri-food and farm machinery sectors. He is currently the regional sales manager for Claas. Karol is married with two children and lives just outside Killeigh, Co. Offaly.

Commenting on his election as president of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association, Karol Duigenan said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow council members for electing me to serve as president of the association.

“The farm machinery trade is coming off the back of two very strong years and while supply chain issues are abating, there are still challenges ahead.

“Input prices and energy costs are remaining stubbornly high and inflation is a concern. We look forward to helping our members navigate their way through these challenges,” he added.

Vice-president

Rob Hill is from a farming background in Co. Wicklow. Rob graduated from Harper Adams University College with a BSc (Hons) degree in Agriculture with Mechanisation.

His career, to date, has been in the agricultural machinery trade with John Deere Ltd., with whom he has held several roles spanning many parts of the business.

His current role is harvesting territory sales manager covering the island of Ireland. Rob is married with two children and lives in Wicklow.

Speaking about the election of the new officers, executive director of the FTMTA, Michael Farrelly said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Diarmuid Claridge for his tireless work on behalf of the association.

“During his time as president of the FTMTA, Diarmuid had to deal with the challenges of the departure of our last CEO, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the cancellation of our shows. Diarmuid showed true leadership in steering the association through these tough times and leaves the association in a strong position.

“I welcome the election of Karol Duigenan as president and Rob Hill as vice-president of the association.”

Farrelly said that both Duigenan and Hill have been strong supporters of the association over the past few years.

“Karol has acted as vice-president for the previous two years and both Karol and Rob have been active members of our management committee and shows and events committee,” Farrelly continued.

“I look forward to working closely with them for the coming year and wish them the best in their new roles.”