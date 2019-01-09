New-look beet harvesters to make UK working debut

New-look, face-lifted Vervaet self-propelled sugar beet harvester models are to be demonstrated at UK importer J Riley Beet Harvesters (UK) Ltd’s biennial working demonstration on January 31, the two firms have revealed.

The Vervaet sugar beet harvester range is reckoned to have been the UK market leader for over 20 years and, at the demo, J Riley plans to put the Dutch manufacturer’s full harvester range to work.

Making its UK working debut will be the latest version of the Beet Eater 925 Evo harvester, with a nine-row configuration that is unique in the market, plus what is claimed to be true one-wheel-per-track harvesting (for minimising soil damage by spreading the entire weight of the machine over individual wheel paths).

Machine line-up

The 925 Evo will be working alongside the Beet Eater 625 Evo six-row machine, claimed by Vervaet to be a particularly strong seller among UK sugar beet contractors, and one of the company’s biggest sellers.

Advertisement

The third machine in Vervaet’s beet harvester line-up – the Q-616 that was launched two years ago as a lighter, more compact and more manoeuvrable replacement for the 617 model – will also be working at the event.

Multi-purpose carrier

The latest version of the Hydro-Trike multi-purpose carrier, which can be configured for muck spreading, applying slurry or digestate, lime spreading and a wide variety of other tasks, will also be shown, says J Riley, which reports increasing recent interest in the machine (particularly since the withdrawal from the market of AGCO’s Challenger Terra-Gator product).