New Holland extends the acclaimed T6 tractor range

New Holland Agriculture has enriched the T6 Series offering with the new T6 Dynamic Command™, an all-round multi-purpose tractor.

The new T6.145, T6.155, T6.165 and T6.175 are the only models in this segment featuring a new 8-step semi-powershift transmission.

They are extraordinarily versatile tractors that will be an asset to the fleets of arable, livestock, dairy farmers, contractors and hay and forage operations.

With the new models, New Holland widens the choice further; customers looking for entry-level technology in a tractor – mainly used for yard and light field applications close to the farm – can opt for the T6 16×16 Electro Command™ with a 4-step, semi-powershift transmission.

Those requiring a multipurpose tractor for cultivations and haulage can choose the new T6 24×24 Dynamic Command™.

Customers who want all-round performance, where exact speeds are critical, can find the perfect solution in the award-winning T6 Auto Command™ with a continuously variable transmission.

Sean Lennon, head of the tractors product line, explains: “New Holland has a proud historic legacy in providing customers in this segment firstly with product choice and always with value for money, from the 90 Series FiatAgri, TS and TS-A models, through to the current T6 tractors.

“The Dynamic Command™ now introduces an additional level of technology to the sector; there’s definitely a T6 now for every customer and every farming business.”

Efficiency, at the heart of the Dynamic Command™

The Dynamic Command™ is designed in-house and built on a new dedicated production line. World class manufacturing auditing ensures high quality is consistent and measured throughout the production process, from machining to final testing.

New Holland’s philosophy is that advanced features should deliver benefits and not bring complication for the operator. Ease of use is a fundamental design criteria and the T6 Dynamic Command™ is no exception to this rule.

When talking of design, the all new 24×24 Dynamic Command™ transmission has no compromises when it comes to increasing efficiency; the reduced power it takes to operate the transmission results in the customer seeing higher work-rates with lower fuel usage.

At the heart of the 3-range, 8-step, semi-powershift transmission is a Dual Clutch concept, similar to that which operates the seamless range-shifting within the Auto Command transmission.

The four odd-numbered gears and one clutch are located on one shaft and the four even gears and one clutch are on a second shaft. Power is then simply modulated between the two clutches.

Advertisement

As an odd gear is disengaged with one clutch, the second clutch engages the even gear ratio – all silky smooth, simple and ultra-efficient.

Dedicated clutches for forward and reverse ensure a controlled power-shuttle, even on steep gradients, while the range-shifting is all robotised.

Power losses are minimised further by the use of a variable-displacement lubrication pump. This only supplies the volume of oil that is required – a small detail that contributes to overall efficiency.

Setting new standards

The combination of this efficient double-clutch transmission – together with the NEF 4.5L engine with ECOBlue™ Hi-eSCR (High Efficiency Selective Catalytic Reduction) – achieved a fuel consumption of just 258 g/kWh and 23 g/kWh AdBlue in the DLG PowerMix 1.0 Test.

This is the lowest ever measured by the test on a four-cylinder agricultural tractor. The test also revealed the T6 Dynamic Command’s driveline efficiency, whereby 93% of engine power is available at the PTO shaft.

Customers will be able to experience first-hand the innovative T6 DCT 8 gears semi-powershift transmission at a special upcoming event – ‘New Holland – The Hub of your Business’ – for Irish farmers, contractors and dealers.

The event will take place at The Hub, Cillin Hill, Co. Kilkenny – which is easily accessible and well-known – on October 4 from 8:00am to 9:00pm.

The manufacturer’s full line-up will be on display, including: tractors; combines; balers; telehandlers; and forage harvesters, along with ploughs, mowers and rakes from the new implement range.

Over 25 machines will be exhibited at the event and among these will be the new T7 S range, which will be on display for the first time in Ireland.

Product specialists and the New Holland team will engage in interactive talks on product features, technology, and the New Holland heritage, and will be glad to assist visitors with any queries they might have.

Farmers wishing to attend the event should contact their local New Holland dealer to book their place; alternatively they are welcome to just walk in on the day.

More information

For more information about the T6 tractor range or the event in Co. Kilkenny, just click here