67ac ‘high-quality agricultural land’ for sale at Croom

What its selling agents describe as “high-quality agricultural land” – extending to 67.3ac, in the townland of Killeenoghty, Croom, Co. Limerick – is currently on the market.

The holding consists of a large block of grassland covering 66.42ac, with direct access onto a local road, and a second plot comprising a small irregular-shaped field of 0.96ac, located adjacent to Lough Nagirra.

The lands are laid out in a number of well-proportioned field/divisions with a central access road servicing the entire holding, according to Paul Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack.

“This is prime Golden Vale land,” Stack said. “It is very fertile and slightly sloping limestone ground that is free-draining.

It also has the added benefit of significant road frontage that could offer the opportunity to construct a house, subject to planning permission.

“There is a private water supply via an on-site well and mains electricity,” he said.

The holding is located 10 minutes’ drive from Limerick city, close to the village of Crecora, a sought-after area on the edge of the city, and is also convenient to Croom and Adare, said Stack.

Sustained Demand

“The market for top-quality land has remained buoyant. Last year we transacted a circa 100ac property nearby for €15,000/ac.

“The asking price on this land is €12,000/ac and we have already had significant interest in it,” Stack said.

“Land prices went up by 1.8% nationally in the first half of this year and that is reflected across Co. Limerick.

There is a sustained demand for premium-quality land – and holdings of this quality rarely change hands.