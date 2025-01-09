Last December, AGCO announced ambitious targets for growth one of which was an increase in parts sales of $500 million by 2029.

The corporation has also adopted a policy of making many of its after market tech offerings suitable for other brands in a bid to create an AGCO slewed tech environment, as are all the other major manufacturers.

However, to do either a modern and efficient distribution system is required, and the company has just invested around €87 in a new parts centre at Amnéville in north-east France to serve Europe and the Middle East, it will also act as a master depot for the Americas and Asia.

The new facility is just eight miles from the present warehouse at Ennery and the operation there will be transferred over to Amnéville by the end of 2026.

30 years in Ennery

The company has had a presence in the region for over 30 years, and which is strategically located close to the German border and is therefore within easy reach of central Europe in addition to the Massey Ferguson plant at Beauvais and the five Fendt plants in Germany.

AGCO brand dealers are set to benefit from the latest in parts distribution systems

AGCO describes the site as an investment in its people and farmer customers, ensuring it can deliver the right parts at the right place every time.

The parts distribution centre will span 84,000m², all under one roof on a site of approximately 200,000m². As part of the site, AGCO’s approximately €17 million low-emission, sustainable facility

All AGCO parts

The new facility will continue to serve all AGCO brands by consolidating five facilities into one operation with the focus on enhancing environmental, safety and operational factors including 24/7 ecommerce parts ordering for dealers and farmers.

The new centre has been designed to meet stringent safety standards, and will concentrate on the continued improvement of ergonomics and the working comfort of operators, including the automation of certain operations.

It is projected that the staff will be be dealing with more than five million order lines annually, from the low low-emission facility where 200 trees are to be planted as part of the site’s redevelopment.