New dealer for Massey Ferguson in Co. Limerick

News has emerged that Whelans Garage (Joe Whelan Ltd) will now cover Co. Limerick for Massey Ferguson.

Whelans Garage is already an established dealership in counties Clare and Galway, with depots in Kilrush, Ennis and Loughrea.

The business is a main dealer not only for Massey Ferguson but also Fendt, Kverneland, Lely, Kubota Groundcare, Husqvarna and Honda.

Up to now, Nunan Farm Machinery (Broadford) has covered the Co. Limerick region for Massey Ferguson.

Following the expansion of its territory, Whelans Garage is now looking to recruit another agricultural mechanic – to cover the Limerick and east Clare regions.

Commenting on the development, William Judge – national sales manager for Massey Ferguson across the UK and Ireland – said: “Over recent years, we have seen Whelans make heavy investments in their depots and staff, which can be easily measured in their after-sales performance and increased market share.

“We have already seen that Whelans have formed solid relations with customers over the years. This continues to be a major focus for all of us.

“These changes will further strengthen Massey Ferguson’s presence within the Irish market.”

AGCO’s turnover

In related news, AGCO, which encompasses Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Valtra and other farm machinery brand-names, notched up revenues approaching $10 billion last year (2018).

It reported a total turnover figure of $9.4 billion for the past financial year. That’s up by over 12%, compared with the figure for 2017.

“AGCO delivered solid results in 2018, while making important investments to position us for future success,” explained Martin Richenhagen, AGCO’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.