N and P statements now available for 2018

End of year Nitrogen and Phosphorus statements (N and P statements) for January to December 2018 are now available to be accessed online, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced.

The statements are available on the department’s online system www.agfood.ie.

These figures will not have taken into consideration any documentation submitted to the department by December 31, 2018, according to a spokesperson for the authority.

These statements are particularly useful to allow farmers to plan for the coming year and to ensure compliance with the limits of the nitrates regulations.

Penalties are incurred by farmers who breach the limits of 170kg of nitrogen per hectare or the limit for those who hold an approved derogation is 250kg of nitrogen per hectare.

Farmers who exceeded the limits or came close to the limits in 2018 should consider applying for a derogation in 2019 which caters for farming to apply livestock manure on a holding (including by the animals themselves) above 170kg N/ha/year up to 250kg N/ha/year, the department representative advised.

The 2019 derogation application is open and the closing date is March 31, 2019.