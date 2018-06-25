New chief to head up Ireland and UK for New Holland

Pat Smith has joined New Holland as business director for the UK and Republic of Ireland markets.

This development follows the retirement of Andrew Watson, who spent 31 years with the company.

Pat (pictured below) joined from T H White – one of New Holland’s UK dealers, where he worked for the past 34 years. His most recent position at that dealership was divisional director, looking after both agricultural and construction equipment.

Pat will oversee sales, marketing and service for the New Holland brand in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

He explained: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of this new role and I’m lucky to be working with a great team of people – both here at New Holland and throughout our dealer network.

“We, along with our dealers, will continue to build and invest in the brand to make the customer experience even better. We have already had a successful dealer meeting, where we outlined our strategy and vision.”

A dealer meeting was held in Basildon (England) on Monday, June 18, to welcome Pat to his new role and introduce him to the whole dealer network.