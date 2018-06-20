New chairman of Arrabawn Co-op elected

Edward Carr was recently elected to become the newest chairman of the board of Arrabawn Co-op, taking over from Sean Monahan.

Farming near Athenry in Co. Galway, Monahan – who first became chairman of the board in June, 2014 – did not seek re-election this time around.

Hailing from Milestone, near Thurles in Co. Tipperary, Carr has spent a total of eight years on the board of the co-op. Before taking over the reins as chairman, he served as vice-chairman for a period of four years.

Milking approximately 165 cows this year, Carr explained the he has built his herd up from 30 or 40 cows since the turn of the millennium.

In 2000 and 2001, he took home the ‘Young Farmer of the Year’ award and the ‘Developing Farmer of the Year’ award respectively.

Speaking to AgriLand about the volatility of milk prices, he said: “We would like to think that we have reached the bottom of this current milk price curve.

“Hopefully we will see improvements in 2018,” he added.

Carr maintained that there is “fierce potential for growth” in terms of Arrabawn’s milk supply, from both existing suppliers and new entrants to dairy farming.

May milk price

At the most recent board meeting of Arrabawn Co-op, it was confirmed that the co-op’s base milk price for May supplies would be held; but support payments that were issued in recent months have now ceased.

Arrabawn suppliers will receive a base milk price of 31.05c/L, including VAT, for milk produced in the fifth month of this year.

The support payment offered in light of difficulties experienced at farm level during the spring of this year has now come to a halt.