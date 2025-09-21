New BVA resource to help vets support clients to cut pets' carbon pawprint

With 93% of vets reporting that environmental sustainability was important to them personally, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and Vet Sustain have created a new resource to help vets support their clients to reduce their pet’s “carbon pawprint”.

How can I reduce my pet’s environmental impact? is a new online resource aimed at helping vets have conversations with clients on the best way they can reduce their pet’s impact on the planet.

Advice includes:

Choosing the right pet: Healthy, happy animals generally require fewer medical interventions throughout their lifetime, which reduces the emissions and waste associated with their care, so it is important to promote responsible breeding and encourage owners to choose a pet they are able to properly care for.

Considering pet diets: Talking to owners about their pet's diet and how to balance sustainability with nutritional needs not only helps them to feed their pet appropriately but can help to minimise their carbon pawprint too.

Rethinking toys and accessories: Toys and accessories can provide enrichment and may also be fun for their owners, but they do eventually need to be disposed of, with the waste contributing to a pet's carbon pawprint. Advising owners on different ways they can keep their pets entertained – such as regular playtime or walks – can cut this non-essential waste down significantly.

The resource also includes advice on the importance of respecting wildlife and keeping pets healthy.

BVA members can download additional resources to help aid conversations with clients, including a poster, which can be displayed in practice, and social media graphics.

The resource follows the launch of BVA and Vet Sustain’s Net Zero report last year, which offers support to veterinary professionals looking to help mitigate their workplace's impact on the environment.

BVA senior vice president Dr Anna Judson said: “We know many vets are concerned about the role the veterinary profession has in protecting the planet, with our Voice of the Veterinary Profession statistics showing 68% of vets feel that vets are either very responsible or quite responsible for prioritising and leading on environmental issues.

"It’s also clear that many pet owners are becoming more interested in being more sustainable and the impact of their pets on the world.

"This new resource aims to support vets to have those conversations with clients and inspire them to become more sustainable pet owners, right from the moment of choosing what pet to welcome into their family.”

Justine Shotton, director of Vet Sustain, said: “As vets, we are able to not only give advice and information on pet care, health and welfare but can also support our clients with their sustainability goals.

"We’re really pleased to have teamed up with BVA for this new resource, which is a really helpful prompt for these conversations and can help owners to understand the impact their pet can have on the planet and guide them on their way to cutting their pet’s carbon pawprint.”

More information on the resource can be found on the BVA website.