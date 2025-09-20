Students showcase renewable replacement for plastic packaging

Two students from Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy, Co. Cork showcased a potential renewable replacement for plastic packaging at the Certified Irish Angus stand at the National Ploughing Championship 2025.

Clodagh Hayes and Grainne Dineen are entrants in the Certified Irish Angus Schools' Competition and their development is a biodegradable, eco-friendly alternative to plastic packaging.

The students believe that their solution could well be adapted to package beef sold at supermarkets in the future.

Speaking to Agriland, the students said: "The title of our project is 'EcoSea Plastic', where we created a biodegradable, eco-friendly packaging out of seaweed.

"Our slogan is 'From shore, to shelf to soil', which explains the circular process involved."

They explained how they began looking into the area of producing a renewable replacement for plastic packaging made from seaweed.

"We are down in Cork and we are surrounded by coastline. We noticed the vast amount of seaweed being washed up daily.

"We noticed that the seaweed plant is very durable and stretchy and flexible and we thought that's very similar to what plastic packaging needs to be.

"We started from there and did a bit of research into it then."

The students explained that the product biodegrades within three weeks, after which it can act as a fertiliser.

"Once the consumer is finished with the packaging, it can be composted.

"We have tested the packaging - putting it in a fridge and it stays fresh. We did a taste test also and no difference in the taste of the beef packaged in this was observed," they said.

The students explained that it took some time to develop the prototype that they had at Ploughing 2025.

"We are at it a year, we've being trying loads of different methods and it took us ages to get the right method," they said.

Related Stories

"The biodegradability test was very important to make sure it could be a circular cycle."

Commenting on similar-type products that are currently available, the Cork duo said: "At the moment, a similar product is used at the London Marathon where pods made from seaweed are used for drinking water.

"We're not familiar with it being used to wrap beef products," they said.

The students see the concept being used as an eco-friendly alternative to packaging beef products in shops, alongside the standard packaging, as an alternative option for consumers.