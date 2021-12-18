A new farm-management app that aims to help sheep farmers sell more lambs – and become more profitable – is due to be launched to the market soon.

Farm-management software provider, Herdwatch, is behind the new aptly named app, Flockwatch, which will be available in early 2022.

It comes hot on the heels of its farm-mapping technology, released in August.

Herdwatch was launched nearly eight years ago and has 15,000 farmers using its software, saving each one an average of three hours a week on paperwork, according to a recent survey of its clients.

“Flockwatch is going to be a big help to sheep farmers,” said CEO Fabien Peyaud, adding that it will allow farmers to track their flock performance and profitability.

“It’s a similar concept to Herdwatch but also different as sheep farmers have much different needs to a beef or dairy farmer,” he explained.

“Our mission to help to digitalise farming continues, and Flockwatch will give sheep farmers something that does not exist anywhere today with a feature set that is designed around how they farm throughout the year.”

Peyaud, a French native who has lived in Ireland for 25 years, founded Herdwatch in 2011 with support from FRS Network (Farm Relief Services), the agricultural farmer-owned co-operative.

“With Flockwatch, sheep farmers will have an app at their fingertips that works seamlessly with electronic identification (EID) readers, allowing rapid recording for lambing, compliance, weights and everything else they need to turn data into profit such as breeding productivity, animal health and growth” he said.

This new app will be available in early 2022 but you can stay up to date here