New 181hp tractor breaks cover at major shows

The latest tractor from Russian manufacturer Agromash is now doing the rounds at agricultural trade fairs and shows.

The new 180TK (pictured above) was apparently developed and tested with the support of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade. A specialist engineering company – Mikont LLC – partnered on the project.

The tractor has a powershift transmission (developed in-house), along with a so-called ‘Agropilot-1’ precision farming package (apparently accurate to 2cm).

The 180TK is believed to be powered by a four-cylinder (turbocharged and intercooled) SISU (AGCO Power) engine that churns out 181hp. The tractor is thought to be the company’s most powerful wheeled model at present.

Interestingly, following a recent (related) article the manufacturer was in contact with AgriLand this week – to explain who and what Agromash is.

A spokesperson said: “Agromash is a Russian national brand [based around] agricultural equipment produced by LLC Volzhsky Harvester Plant.

“LLC Volzhsky Harvester Plant is a custodian of Krasnoyarsk (KZK) Harvester Plant’s traditions, which produced one of the most popular harvesters – under the Enisey trade-mark.

“LLC Volzhsky Harvester Plant is one of Concern Tractor Plants’ industrial sites. The Volzhsky facility produces combines and crawler-type tractors.

“Today, Concern Tractor Plants [the Machinery & Industrial group] also includes: Altaisk Engine Plant, Promtractor and Cheboksary Aggregate Plant, which produce components for Agromash machines.

“Wheeled Agromash tractors [85TK, 60TK, 50TK and 30TK models] are produced by Saransk Excavator Plant, which is also part of the Concern Tractor Plants group.”

The spokesperson added: “The Agromash national brand is an example and standard for dialogue with authorities – within the framework of public and private partnerships. One successful example of this is an import substitution program – involving the use of combine harvesters and timber harvesting.