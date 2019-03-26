GDT welcomes US co-op giant to the fold

A US-based co-operative, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), has entered the fold with Global Dairy Trade (GDT) and will trade on its dairy platform.

In a statement, the Fonterra-owned entity welcomed the co-operative to GDT Marketplace, its 24/7 online dairy trading platform.

DFA is the largest marketer of raw milk globally, owned by dairy farmers with its headquarters in Kansas City, Kansas, and 42 manufacturing plants throughout the US.

Eric Hansen, director of Global Dairy Trade, said: “We are delighted to have a seller of DFA’s magnitude join GDT Marketplace.

The platform has over 400 registered buyers and has completed over 8,500 listings across a broad range of dairy ingredient products.

“It’s great to see this highly credible seller creating further opportunities for buyers to browse and purchase quality products.”

Dale Mills Jr, vice president of Sales at DFA, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with GDT Marketplace as an innovative way for our top-quality ingredients to reach new markets and increase brand awareness for our U.S. farmer-owners.”

Anhydrous milkfat;

Cheese;

Milk protein concentrate (70%, 85%);

Nonfat dry milk;

Skim milk powder;

Sweet whey powder; and

Whole milk powder. DFA products on GDT Marketplace will include: