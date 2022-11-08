The National Potato Conference and Trade Show 2022 will take place in the City North Hotel, Gormanston, Co. Meath, on November 22.

The conference has been organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), in association with Teagasc and Bord Bia.

The theme of the conference this year is ‘Potatoes – Protecting your Business for the Future’ and it will be opened by IFA president Tim Cullinan.

Economist Jim Power will address the National Potato Conference on the topic of food and input price inflation.

Commenting on this topic, IFA potato chairman Sean Ryan said:

“The challenges for growers producing potatoes have increased substantially in the past two years with increased costs and a relatively static output price.

“All growers are struggling to deal with the increase in all inputs, but especially fertiliser and electricity”.

Kantar will give an update on consumer trends and Bord Bia will explore marketing opportunities for potatoes.

The first session will give growers an insight into the emerging lifestyle trends and trends in potato purchasing habits.

The afternoon sessions will address critical agronomic challenges such as blight and wire worm, but also improving energy efficiency when storing potatoes.

Following presentations, a trade show will run throughout the afternoon while attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in focus workshops.