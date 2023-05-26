The National Parks and Wildlife Service plans to buy nearly 1000/ha of upland habitat in Co. Cavan to become part of what has been described as the “world’s first cross-border Geopark”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin today (Friday, May 26) confirmed that the new site, near Cuilcagh Mountain in Co. Cavan, will be managed to help the state meet its “nature protection and biodiversity” obligations.

The Geopark will be jointly managed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Cavan County Council.

Announcing details of the acquisition plan today on a visit to the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark the Tánaiste said: “Given the unique conservation value and remarkable concentration of upland habitats and species at this site.

” I am very pleased to announce that the National Parks and Wildlife Service has reached an agreement to purchase almost a 1000/ha of land, which will allow them, and Cavan County Council, to support the aims of the Geopark, and protect the nature and biodiversity that is such a remarkable characteristic of this area.”.

Cuilcagh Mountain, which extends from Co. Cavan into Co. Fermanagh, is rated as “ecologically important and unique” because it is home to a variety of upland habitats and the species that these habitats support.

Advertisement

The mountain itself is in a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) in the south (Cuilcagh-Anierin Upland SAC) and is also a protected site in the North.

The Tánaiste said the Geopark will benefit communities on both sides of the border.

“Ownership of these lands on behalf of the Irish people will enhance important cross-border initiatives by local authorities and communities, and provide an unrivalled opportunity for the conservation of an exceptional range of protected upland habitat and species, thereby making a significant contribution toward the State’s obligations in nature protection and biodiversity,” he added.

Meanwhile the director general of the National Parks & Wildlife Service Niall Ó Donnchú, said a key aim of the Geopark “is to ensure the landscape of such outstanding natural beauty and biodiversity is managed and shared for the benefit of the public and local communities for generations to come.”