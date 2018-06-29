National motorways blocked due to grass fire
A number of national motorways and railways have been blocked or disrupted due to gorse and grass fires around the country, with counties Laois and Galway affected.
The M6 Dublin-Galway motorway has been closed in both directions earlier this evening (Friday, June 29), according to the AA Roadwatch Twitter account, which tweeted: “Galway: M6 closed both ways due to a gorse fire.”
#GALWAY M6 closed both ways due to a gorse fire. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018
The M7 Dublin-Limerick motorway was blocked for a time as well following a grass fire in Co. Laois, according to reports.
AA Roadwatch’s Twitter account posted a series of tweets, first noting: “Fire at the side of the M7 southbound.” This was followed with an update: “M7 is now fully blocked southbound due to fire.”
#LAOIS M7 now fully blocked southbound due to fire. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018
Meanwhile, Iarnrod Eireann has announced through its Twitter account that it is suspending trains in Wexford between Enniscorthy and Gorey due to a gorse fire adjacent to the line.
Services suspended between Enniscorthy and Gorey due to a gorse fire adjacent to the line. Update to follow
— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 29, 2018
It should be noted that a Condition Red warning remains in place for extreme forest fire risk. Issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the warning was upgraded from Orange on Tuesday.
The department has asked the farming community to be particularly vigilant with regard to the use of machinery around hay meadows, and to refrain from the use of fire on cultivated farmland.