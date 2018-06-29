National motorways blocked due to grass fire

A number of national motorways and railways have been blocked or disrupted due to gorse and grass fires around the country, with counties Laois and Galway affected.

The M6 Dublin-Galway motorway has been closed in both directions earlier this evening (Friday, June 29), according to the AA Roadwatch Twitter account, which tweeted: “Galway: M6 closed both ways due to a gorse fire.”

#GALWAY M6 closed both ways due to a gorse fire. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018



The M7 Dublin-Limerick motorway was blocked for a time as well following a grass fire in Co. Laois, according to reports.

AA Roadwatch’s Twitter account posted a series of tweets, first noting: “Fire at the side of the M7 southbound.” This was followed with an update: “M7 is now fully blocked southbound due to fire.”



#LAOIS M7 now fully blocked southbound due to fire. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Iarnrod Eireann has announced through its Twitter account that it is suspending trains in Wexford between Enniscorthy and Gorey due to a gorse fire adjacent to the line.

Services suspended between Enniscorthy and Gorey due to a gorse fire adjacent to the line. Update to follow — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 29, 2018

It should be noted that a Condition Red warning remains in place for extreme forest fire risk. Issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the warning was upgraded from Orange on Tuesday.