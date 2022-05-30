The National Food Waste Recycling Week has started today (Monday, May 30), to encourage people to recycle their food waste and contribute to a circular and green economy.

The national campaign from MyWaste.ie runs until next Monday, June 6, 2022, and will provide advice on how people can start to recycle more.

Data by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has shown that approximately 50% of household organic waste is disposed of in the wrong bin.

Waste prevention coordinator, Southern Waste Region, Pauline McDonogh said:

“We want to show people what can be put into their food-waste recycling bin, the importance of separating waste food from its packaging, and the reasons why doing so is good for the Irish environment.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth said food waste is a significant contributor to carbon emissions.

Once food waste is separated correctly, it can be transformed into renewable energy and bio fertilisers for horticulture and agricultural use, according to the campaign.

Recycling food waste means that it does not just go to landfills, however, it becomes a useful resource while contributing positively to the growth of Ireland’s bio-economy, according to the minister of state.

Nationwide events

The National Food Waste Recycling Week, which is funded by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, also includes events across Ireland.

An exhibition at Bord Bia Bloom, hosted by MyWaste.ie, will give people the chance to see first hand how food-waste recycling works, including a number of interactive exhibits.

Special guests at the exhibition include ecologist and presenter of RTE’s Eco Eye, Anja Murray; gardener Marie Staunton; and culinary director at FoodSpace, Conor Spacey.

Events are supported by the local authorities; the Composting and Anaerobic Digestion Association of Ireland (Cré); and the Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA).

The National Food Waste Recycling Week is managed by Ireland’s three regional waste management planning offices; Connacht-Ulster; Eastern Midlands; and Southern.