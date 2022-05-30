The ESB has announced a major recruitment drive to help it achieve a target of net zero emissions by 2040.

Over the next three years, the utility will hire 1,000 people across a range of technical and specialist skills including finance, IT, human resources (HR), engineering, customer service and qualified electricians.

The roles will include offshore wind and renewable energy engineers, marine biologists, geologists and hydrology scientists.

More than 300 graduates, apprentices and trainees will be hired as part of the recruitment drive.

ESB strategy

The ESB said that the new staff will help deliver the infrastructure, services and associated customer-focused solutions required to meet its Driven to Make a Difference: Net Zero by 2040 strategy.

“The strategy sets out a pathway to achieve net zero in a way that supports our continued growth and financial capacity to invest in a net zero future,” the company said.

It also commits ESB to a science based target for 2030 to provide assurance that the company is decarbonising its operations at the necessary pace and scale.

Advertisement

“Today, we are making a call for talented and driven individuals to join us as we work together to make a difference by delivering a net zero energy future for the customers and communities we serve,” Paddy Hayes, chief executive of ESB, said.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan said:

“This is a critical time for Ireland’s energy landscape, as we work together to achieve the targets set out in the Climate Action Plan.

“I welcome ESB’s announcement today, setting out a plan to actively recruit people with the range of skills needed to support its own ambition to achieve net zero by 2040,” the minister said.

The entire ESB Group currently employs around 8,000 people across a diverse range of businesses.

Today’s announcement follows the recent ESB Networks’ annual apprentice recruitment campaign which will see up to 96 electrical apprentices start later this year, with the ESB Graduate Programme also beginning in September.