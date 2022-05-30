Met Éireann has said that cool conditions early this week will be replaced by warmer weather ahead of the June bank holiday weekend.

The national forecaster said that today (Monday, May 30) will be mainly cloudy with showers in places; some of those showers could be heavy.

It may stay dry in the southwest, where some sunshine will develop later in the day.

Today will feel cool with top temperatures of 11° to 15°, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Overnight, the showers will become isolated, it will be cloudy with some clear spells.

Some fog or mist could form in the light northwest or variable breezes. Temperatures will fall back to 4° to 7°.

Tuesday (May 31) will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of showers, staying cool with temperatures ranging from 11° to 15° in light northwest or variable breezes.

There will be more intense rain in Ulster, which will push into Connacht and north Leinster. The southwest may again escape the showers.

On Tuesday night, the rain will clear and it will be mostly dry but there may be some well-scattered showers.

The mercury will fall back to between 5° and 9° in light northerly breezes.

It will be cloudy on Wednesday with scattered showers, but as the day progresses it will become mainly dry with some sunshine developing.

It will feel milder with temperatures climbing to 15° to 17°in light northerly or variable breezes.

Overnight, it will be dry with clear spells and light winds, temperatures will fall back to between 5° and 8°.

Thursday will be mild with warm sunny spells, it will be mainly dry, apart from showers in Ulster, with top temperatures of 16° to 20°.

Friday will be another dry and sunny day with light breezes and temperatures reaching the low 20s.

Met Éireann said that the June bank holiday currently looks like it will be warm and dry to start but rain will arrive from the Atlantic later in the weekend.