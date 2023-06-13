The data from the latest Teagasc National Farm Survey demonstrates “the need for a complete rethink of agricultural policy in terms of support”, according to one farm organisation.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) also said that the results show that cattle and sheep prices for farmers are not sustainable.

“It is really a wake-up call for policy makers when we see that dairy farmers’ incomes increased by 50% whereas suckler and sheep incomes fell by 13.4% and 20.9% respectively,” ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said.

“Cattle feeding enterprises showed a small increase of 9% but it’s a deceptive figure because it is built on previous year cattle purchases to some considerable extent.

“A key point is that supermarkets have been completely reckless in keeping prices for beef and lamb at unsustainable prices despite massive cost increases,” he added.

He said that some retailers’ practice of offering beef cuts at low prices “is not sustainable”.

“Whereas dairy product prices increased notably on the shelves in 2022, there was no increase in beef or lamb prices,” the ICSA president said.

“This is a critical point now at a time when supermarkets are cutting prices again. Beef and lamb prices did not increase on the shelves and this must be addressed.”

Kelleher also commented that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), as well as other farm supports, are “clearly not fit for purpose” for the suckler and cattle farming sectors.

“We are calling for this to be addressed in the mid-term review of the CAP, but more urgent action is also needed,” he said.

Each EU member state will have their CAP Strategic Plan reviewed by the European Commission in 2025.

“It is now beyond question that something must be done for the sheep sector. [Our] campaign for the sheep sector is even more justified in the light a 20% drop in sheep farm incomes to an average €16,454.

The ICSA is also calling for an “immediate decision” in relation to the budget allocation for a replacement scheme for the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP).

“The [National Farm Survey] results also demonstrate that cattle and sheep farmers do not have the profitability to be able to invest in climate or biodiversity measures from their incomes,” Kelleher said.

“If you want to meet our agricultural climate targets there must be direct support for the cattle and sheep sectors. It is complete dreamland to think that the dairy herd can be reduced when there is such income disparity.

“Unless the income disparity is addressed, who is the government fooling if it thinks there will be any willingness to move away from dairy,” he added.