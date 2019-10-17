Murphy’s Motors to ‘officially open’ its New Holland outlet at Cillín Hill

Well-known New Holland dealership Murphy’s Motors will celebrate the official opening of its parts and sales outlet at Cillín Hill, Kilkenny, this evening (Thursday, October 17).

The event will run from 7:00pm until 9:00pm.

The new outlet is described as a “parts and sales hub for Co. Kilkenny, which extends into the south-west of Co. Wexford”. It will be “in addition to the dealership’s current territory in Waterford”.

The opening will provide an opportunity to view the new 2,500ft² outlet, which stocks a “wide range” of New Holland products. It follows the appointment of Murphy’s Motors as a full-line New Holland dealer in 2018.

Directors Dick and Bernadette Murphy (pictured above) are looking forward to this evening’s celebrations, following the “significant expansion of the dealership’s area”.

Dick explained: “We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our Cillín Hill outlet, where a special member of the Murphy’s Motors team will cut the ribbon to officially open this branch.

“There will be a number of giveaways, along with the chance to win a €500 New Holland parts voucher. Light refreshments will be served from 7:00pm. All are welcome.”

CNH Industrial strategy

In broadly-related news, CNH Industrial (which encompasses New Holland, Case IH and other brands) recently made significant pronouncements on the future positioning of its various product lines.

Advertisement

Speaking at a recent international press conference, Derek Neilson – president of CNH Industrial’s agriculture division – explained: “We will invest heavily in Steyr to strengthen its position as a premium European brand – leveraging its long-standing passion for quality and reliability…with cutting-edge features and styling across a full-range tractor portfolio aimed at the most professional and demanding farmers in Europe.

“As a premium short-liner, Steyr is open to partnerships with implement brands that are complementary to its superior positioning.”

He also said: “Case IH, supported by its strong heritage in North America, will remain a powerful and highly productive full-liner for professional producers.

“Leading-edge innovation and technology will enable the brand to become a tech leader, providing customers with the best-in-class experience.

“New Holland will continue to grow on the back of its strong harvesting expertise – operating as a full-liner.”