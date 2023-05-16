The agricultural sector as a whole is facing a number of challenges, which include some significant changes to dairy policy.

These policy changes have the potential to pose a significant challenge to sector.

Munster Technological University (MTU) is set to host a seminar on policy changes that the Irish dairy sector is facing next week.

The seminar is titled ‘Lessons from America and Concerns from Home’ and will take place at 1:30p.m on May 23.

The event is being hosted by the department of Mathematics at the Bishopstown Campus of MTU.

Dairy policy

The seminar will include a panel discussion which will address policy challenges facing the Irish agricultural sector.

There will be three speakers at event, who will offer insights from a national and international perspective.

They will provide key insights on current policies and their thoughts on future developments.

The keynote guest speaker at the event will be Prof. Andrew Novakovic, the E.V. Baker Professor of Agricultural Economics Emeritus at Cornell University.

His primary focus is on economics of agricultural and food markets.

Prof. Novakovic also currently serves as an expert consultant for the US Department of Agriculture in the area of agricultural economics and policy.

He will be joined on the panel by Anne Finnegan, an agricultural policy analyst, and Tadhg Buckley, director of policy and chief economist for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The event is free to attend, but registration is required and this can be done on the eventbrite platform.