Despite much media attention on the subject, Irish beef export volumes to China have been quite low since the market reopened in January of this year.

According to Bord Bia, as of Wednesday, May 10, only two containers or approximately 50t of Irish beef had reached China.

Bord Bia added that a further three containers of Irish beef are expected to arrive in China within the coming two weeks.

ABP, Dawn, and Kepak have each shipped beef product to China, since access to the market was reinstated in January of this year.

The news comes as the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is leading his first, post-pandemic, full ministerial trade mission to China in cooperation with Bord Bia this week.

The trade mission will comprise events in both Beijing and Shanghai, including government-to-government meetings, Bord Bia engagements with leading customers for Irish food and participation in SIAL Shanghai, the world’s largest food and beverage trade show.

Up-to-date Central Statistics Office (CSO) official figures for Irish beef exports to China this year are not yet available and the information is based on Bord Bia’s awareness of what has been sent.

Ireland has access to export frozen boneless beef from animals under 30 months-of-age to China. Beef must only come from animals born, raised, and slaughtered in Ireland.

21 Irish meat plants are currently approved and registered by the Chinese authorities to supply Irish beef.

These are as follows:

• ABP: Nenagh, Clones, Slaney Foods, Bandon, Rathkeale, Waterford and Cahir;

• Kepak: Athleague, Ballymahon, Kilbeggan, Clonee;

• Dawn Meats: Ballyhaunis, Grannagh, Charelville;

• Dawn Meats Ireland trading as Meadow Meats;

• Liffey Meats: Balllyjamesduff;

• Foyle Food Group;

• Ashbourne Meats: Kildare, Roscrea;

• Kildare Chilling Company;

• Cooksgrove Ltd., trading as Euro Farm Foods.

Both ABP Food Group and Liffey Meats have full-time staff located in China. Kepak and Dawn Meats both have Chinese-speaking staff based in Ireland who are responsible for their China business.

The first consignment of Irish beef to be exported to China in three years arrived in Shanghai on Monday, April 24.

The refrigerated container-load of Irish beef was supplied by ABP Food Group and arrived into the port of Shanghai.

Beef market in China

The Chinese beef market has changed quite significantly in the past three years, according to Bord Bia.

In the first five months of 2020, 6,000t of Irish beef were exported to the country before the suspension of Irish beef exports to China.

Beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation in May 2020 of an isolated case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

This isolated case did not enter the food chain and posed no risk to human health.

In January of this year, Minister McConalogue announced the market had reopened to Irish beef.

In the immediate term, Bord Bia sees opportunities for several forequarter beef cuts into Chinese foodservice and retail.

Modern retail is emerging fast for beef with just 15% of beef purchased from traditional wet

markets and the rest from supermarkets, specialised meat shops and close to 20% via e-commerce.

Foodservice remains the primary channel for beef consumption in China, with frozen

beef making up an estimated 60% of the total consumption.