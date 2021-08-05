Irish motorists have been urged to showed patience and caution in what is a very busy time of the year for farmers as harvest and silage season continues, according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

In an appeal to all road-users earlier today (Thursday, August 5), the authority stressed the need for patience to ensure safety on Irish roads.

“This is a very busy time of year for farmers,” the RSA’s statement said.

“The number of tractors and trailers out using the roads will increase dramatically.

“I am asking all drivers to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery on the road.

“If you are travelling behind farm machinery, please be patient and only overtake when it’s safe to do so,” the RSA warned motorists.

“Farmers should be aware of traffic building up behind them and keep left where possible and safe to do so to allow other vehicles pass safely,” the authority added.

Stressing the need to comply with road traffic legislation, the RSA provides specific advice for agricultural road-users.

These safety tips include the following:

Plan and prepare for all work with machinery. Always allow adequate time for the job;

Always practice the SAFE STOP procedure. Reverse park safely, handbrake on, controls in neutral, lower all attachments, engine off and remove keys;

Carry out regular checks and maintenance of all farm vehicles, particularly brakes;

Never remove or modify guards in order to save time;

Only use machines if you know how to use them safely and have received suitable training;

Always drive at a safe speed and know your limits.

This follows a similar warning outlined by An Garda Síochána earlier this week.

Drivers of agricultural vehicles, including quads, are not exempt from road traffic legislation and are reminded that those operating them must hold and carry the appropriate licence for that vehicle whilst driving on public roads, the Garda warning said.