More than 1,000 trees were donated to and planted in 44 different primary schools across Co. Monaghan this month by ABP Clones.

Mature, native Irish trees were planted at the schools to support biodiversity and promote awareness among the students about the environment and the importance of sustainability.

According to ABP, each of the trees planted will absorb up to 14kg of carbon dioxide per year. In 2016, it was noted that since 2007, Irish forests had removed an average of 3.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Students, staff, family members and those in the wider community as well as ABP employees, worked together on Saturday, May 14, on each of the sites to prepare the ground for planting. Students from Knockconan National School with Luke McDermott, sustainability officer with ABP Clones

Students and staff from Deravoy National School, Knockconan National School, Scoil Bhríde Mullaghafferty, Edenmore National School and Scoil Mhuire Muineachán took part in planting the donated trees.

“When we were contacted by ABP we were delighted that we could facilitate them to plant here in our school grounds,” said Colm MacCinna, principal of St. Mary’s Boys National School in Monaghan town.

We as a school were part of the biodiversity plan for Monaghan town so adding these trees here today will add to our habitat here in St. Mary’s and it’ll add to our school grounds too,” he added.

Students from Edenmore National School with Emmet O’Connor from ABP Clones

ABP and the schools in the county previously worked together to enhance the sustainability of the premises as well as the local area. Luke McDermott, environmental and sustainability officer at ABP Clones said:

“I would like to thank all the schools for joining us on our sustainability journey by planting 1,250 trees. We are delighted to collaborate with local schools in this initiative.”

“Trees are a vital part of our everyday environment. They help to absorb harmful carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and replace it with fresh oxygen to breathe while also providing many other benefits for everyone in the community,” he finished.