A new farm safety campaign is looking for people to try their hand at design, by creating an illustration for a nationwide, window sticker competition this month.

The ‘Stick 2 Safety’ campaign, which was launched today (May 19), by Farmers4Safety and AgriKids, is calling on communities, schools, farmers and local groups to get ‘stuck in’ and create a design to promote a safer future on farms.

The winning sticker design will be printed, distributed and promoted nationwide via various farming organisations, communities and networks. The entrant whose sticker is chosen will also receive a prize.

Those wishing to take part will be provided with a template and the design can be on any farm safety theme. The campaign explained:

“It could be about quads, PTO’s, slurry, animals, vehicles or the importance of farmer’s/farm families looking after their mental and physical health.

“With the design we want to give you the freedom to think outside the box and come up with innovative ideas and create a picture that highlights farm safety, health and wellbeing.”

Entrants are also asked to write a short note of 150 words maximum, about why they chose to take part in the competition, the importance of safety, health and wellbeing on farms and what it means to them.

“The aim of this competition is to highlight and raise awareness of farm safety, health and wellbeing from all skill sets. This gives the opportunity for everyone to get creative and highlight what it means to you all,” said Niamh Nolan, project manager of Farmers4Safety.

“We hope that by getting different age groups within our communities involved we will achieve a greater reach for farm safety, health and wellbeing,” she added.

The campaign’s goal is that the stickers produced are put on farm machinery, cars, vehicles and around the farm or home, “to shine a light and create greater awareness on the essential role safety and emotional wellbeing play in carrying out jobs on farms”.

More information, templates and entry forms can be found on the Farmers4Safety website. The closing date for entries, which can be submitted by email to [email protected] is June 8.