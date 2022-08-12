Ireland needs to ensure solar energy projects are rapidly connected to the national grid to support the national energy supply, according to the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA).

Following the issuing of two amber alerts, indicating a narrow gap between electricity supply and demand, the association has called for EirGrid to develop the network necessary to connect solar farms at scale.

Twice this week, SEMO, the all-island body for the operation of Ireland’s wholesale electricity market, issued amber alerts which Conall Bolger, CEO of ISEA, said highlights the need for such renewable energy.

“As the country is enjoying a prolonged spell of sunny weather, it is worth remembering that the sunshine can be used for more than recreation,” he explained.

“Ireland has huge potential to generate solar energy to support the national grid. This will be most important in periods of fine weather as, typically speaking, it is less windy.

“2022 is a major year for solar energy in Ireland. We have seen the connection to the national grid of the first ever solar farm with several others in progress.”

He highlighted that the government has awarded contracts, under the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 2) auction, for a further 66 projects.

Last month, the government announced a significant increase in its target for solar energy, now aiming for 5.5GW by the end of the decade as part of its Climate Action Plan 2030.

“There is no shortage of daylight and no shortage of ambition to utilise this to generate solar energy,” Bolger continued

“However, one of the most significant factors impacting solar’s delivery is the ability of the national grid to take that power. EirGrid needs to be developing the backbone of the network so that it can accept that green electricity.

“The sunlight falling on Ireland is a natural resource; every day we are not making use of it, is a lost opportunity. In the context of the climate emergency and security of supply issues, this is no longer acceptable and we need firm commitments on actual network delivery to avoid future problems.”