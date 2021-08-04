An egg-processing company based in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan, has announced the acquisition of “one of Ireland’s longest established free-range egg packers” in a statement to its producers yesterday evening, Tuesday, August 3.

The Nest Box Egg Company Ltd. made the announcement in an e-mail sent to its suppliers that it had successfully completed the acquisition of Clonarn Clover Ltd. in what it described as “a measure of commitment to our shared future in the Irish egg industry”.

The statement described the acquisition as “a progressive and exciting investment for Nestbox” and added that it enhances both entities’ “packaging and processing operations simultaneously”.

Clonarn is owned by the Farrelly family from Mullagh, Co. Cavan, and the statement from Nest Box outlined that the family “have been placing free range eggs on the market for almost thirty years under the stewardship of Margaret and Leo”.

Continuing, the statement from the Monaghan-based egg packer praised the Farrelly family for their “commitment to quality and innovation”.

Clonarn is “the third largest supplier of free range eggs in the Republic of Ireland” and added that Nest Box is “delighted to have been afforded the opportunity to invest in it”.

Egg Collection changes

The statement to suppliers outlined that while the process of merging operations is underway, “there may be some changes to collection routes and days”.

However, the statement expressed optimism that the changes to collection routes and days would “be minimal” and offered an advance apology if the changes impact suppliers in any way.

Concluding, the statement outlined that “Nest Box is fortunate to work with a fantastic team of employees, producers and customers” and Nest Box’s Adrienne McGuinness took the opportunity to thank the suppliers for their “individual commitment and contribution”.

Farmers to Market

In other poultry news, a Cavan free-range chicken producer ‘Farmers to Market’ has received double verification as a member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme.

According to the firm, the move means that “every step of our operations and our supply chain is committed to sustainability”.

In a video shared on social media, Farmers to Market co-founder Charles Smith said: “We are thrilled to be able to apply for membership of Origin Green.”