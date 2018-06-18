Mixed weather this week with highs of 21°

A mixed bag is expected weather-wise over the next few days, according to Met Eireann, with relatively dry weather to be followed by a widespread rain tomorrow night.

There will be some short sunny spells today in the east but it will be a largely cloudy today, the national meteorological office reports.

It will be by-and-large dry, apart from a few spots of drizzle or light rain; these will remain mainly in the south and south-west.

Highest temperatures will range from 16° in the northwest to between 18° and 21° in the midlands and south; these will be accompanied by moderate south-west breezes.

Met Eireann expects it to be dry this evening and for much of tonight. However, patchy drizzle or light rain will break out later tonight. There will also be low cloud and mist. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°. Light south-west winds.

Tomorrow

There will be a few short sunny spells tomorrow – with the best of these expected in the east. It will be mainly dry; however, there is a chance of a little light rain in places, Met Eireann warns.

Accompanied by light south-west winds, highest temperatures will reach 18° to 22°.

Tomorrow night is expected to be a different story, as it will be cloudy with rain. The rain will be quite continuous, and heavy in parts of the north and west for a while.

Outlook

Wednesday will see a cloudy start in the east with rain for a while. Clearer and mainly dry conditions elsewhere will follow to all places with sunny spells.