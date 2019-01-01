Mix of new metal and curious classics ‘run’ in the New Year

One of the first tractor runs of 2019 took place in Cork today – a county that’s no stranger to gatherings of such machines.

The run in question was organised by Leap and District Vintage Club.

The adventure kicked off in Glandore – a village that’s about an hour’s drive west of Cork city. The run then proceeded to Union Hall – a small fishing village – and then on to Leap (via The Wild Atlantic Way along the coast).

Signing in began at around 10:30am; the run itself kicked off in the afternoon.

Some interesting machines were spotted – amidst a varied selection of brands.

Dave P‘. The pictures accompanying this article are from the Tractor Runs – Cork Facebook page. It’s a new site dedicated to tractor runs and associated gatherings right across Co. Cork. All of these pictures are courtesy of ‘‘.

This MB Trac 1500 (pictured below) must surely have served as one of the main points of conversation.

Among the older entries was this sharp-looking – in its distinctive white and red livery – David Brown 1210 (pictured below). It was not the only Meltham-built machine in the mix.

Advertisement

Also present was this 1990s Massey Ferguson (MF) 3095 (pictured below). It’s pictured along with newer counterparts from arch enemies New Holland (represented by Ford and Fiat/Fiatagri back in the 1990s) and John Deere.

Below, for your viewing pleasure, is a gallery depicting a selection of what was present on today’s run.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Mammoth run

Don’t forget to check out our report covering a 436-strong tractor run that took place in Kilbrittain – also in Co. Cork.