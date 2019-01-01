Co. Meath property provides 12ac and 5 stables with road access

Savills brings to the market Arranmore House, a modern home on a 12ac mature setting in the surrounding countryside of Ballyboggen, Clonard, Enfield, Co. Meath.

The property is beside three borders, namely Kildare, Offaly and Westmeath. The area boasts plenty of sporting amenities, such as GAA, soccer and water sports clubs, golf clubs and different hunts for a keen huntsman.

The Clonard area is serviced by the M4 and M6, while in distance from the property is: Clonard (3.5km); Kinnegad (6km); Edenderry (10km); Mullingar (23km); M50 interchange (55km); Dublin city (63km); and Dublin airport (55km).

The package

The land comprises 10ac and is currently laid out in pasture and has its own access to the main road. Alongside this, the boundaries surrounding the land are well defined.

The outbuildings comprise five stables and a double garage with a stone frontage.

There is a well-maintained garden that prides itself in year-round flowering foliage and a mix of newly planted trees with shrubberies.

The garden is enclosed by feature stone walls to the roadside and a hedge to the rear.

Encapsulated amidst the landscaped gardens and stunning lands and countryside is Arranmore House. It was constructed 16 years ago and enjoys a modern abode.

The ground floor offers: an entrance hallway; a living room; a dining room; a study; a kitchen; and a utility room.

The first floor comprises: a landing; a master bedroom with an en-suite and a dressing room; four further bedrooms, all with en-suite; and a hotpress.

Additional amenities include: a private well; a sewerage treatment facility; mains electricity; and oil-fired central heating.

The entirety is for sale by private treaty for €795,000.

For more information on the property and the selling agent, see Savills’ website.