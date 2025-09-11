Minister recognises role of group water schemes in rural communities

The Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has today (September 11) praised the sector’s work in supporting rural communities.

Minister of State O'Sullivan was speaking at the opening of the National Federation of Group Water Scheme's (NFGWS) national conference in Co. Galway.

He said: “The group water scheme movement has shown itself to be innovative, efficient, and deeply community-rooted – qualities that make it one of the best examples in Irish public life of what can be achieved when communities come together to solve shared challenges.

“We will continue to invest in infrastructure, support innovation, and back the work of communities and schemes," the Minister of State O'Sullivan added.

His remarks come following a recent announcement of funding under the multi-annual Rural Water Programme 2024 - 2026.

Funding of €166 million has been allocated by the department over three rounds, supporting 550 projects across the country.

In July (2025), almost €74 million was allocated to 291 individual capital projects, which the minister said was a clear demonstration of the governments ongoing commitment to the sector.

The 2025 Rural Water Conference brought together the National Federation of Group Water Schemes, local authorities, members, and volunteers who sustain group water schemes around the country.

Several schemes were recognised with awards acknowledging their commitment to protecting water quality and managing schemes effectively.

Minister of State O'Sullivan noted that maintaining sufficient water supply required careful planning, investment, and ongoing conservation.

With a changing climate, increasingly severe weather events, and growing pressures on land use, he outlined that resilience is also essential.

The Minister of State said: "The real credit goes to the volunteers, staff, and managers of group water schemes who ensure rural communities receive water that meets the highest standards.

"Resilience isn’t built by systems alone. It’s built by people - the volunteers, NFGWS and local authorities – working in partnership with government, a partnership I am fully committed to strengthening.

"By working together, we can ensure that our rural water systems are ready to meet the challenges of the future, whether that is extreme weather, new regulations, or rising demand," he added.