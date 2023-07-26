Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Claire Kerrane has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to engage with the tillage sector, following requests for an extension to the shallow cultivation period due to poor weather conditions.

A submission was made by the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) to the minister today (Wednesday, July 26), to request an extension of the period for shallow cultivation or sowing a crop after combine harvesting.

In their submission the FCI referenced difficult weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, which have impacted on harvesting and straw management and stubble cultivation.

It is also understood that the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has written to the minister today with a similar request.

Extension

Under the Nitrates Directive, tillage farmers are required to take measures to establish green cover as soon as possible post-harvest to prevent the pollution of waters caused by nitrates.

Shallow cultivation or sowing of a crop/catch crop must take place within 10 days of the baling of straw, or where straw is chopped, within 10 days of harvest.

But, in all circumstances, shallow cultivation or sowing of a crop/catch crop must take place within 14 days of harvesting.

“We know that tillage farmers and contractors have faced significant challenges in recent weeks, due to poor weather conditions.

“Representatives from the sector, including FCI and Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG), have referenced the difficult circumstances many farmers and contractors have been facing as a result of heavy rainfall and the impact this has had on their ability to meet shallow cultivation and crop sowing deadlines,” Deputy Kerrane said.

“I understand there is serious concern that deadline dates will be missed as a result of weather conditions, which is why this extension has been sought.

“July has been the wettest on record and the minister should recognise this, to avoid putting farmers and contractors under even greater pressure.

“I would urge Minister McConalogue to immediately engage with contracting and tillage representatives, to ensure a solution can be found as soon as possible,” the Roscommon–Galway TD added.