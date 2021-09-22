Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Wednesday, September 22) launched Back to School healthy eating campaigns with Kellie Harrington, Ireland’s Olympic gold medallist and School Milk and Food Dudes ambassador.

The minister launched the campaign at Kellie’s former primary school, St Vincent’s Girls National School, North William Street, Dublin 1.

He said: “I am delighted to launch the Back to School Campaigns for the School Milk Scheme and the Food Dudes Programme, both of which play a key role in meeting school children’s dietary requirements in a school setting, and also encourage children to make healthier eating choices outside of school.

“I would urge all primary schools that are offered the opportunity, to sign up to these programmes,” he added.

Congratulating Kellie on her Olympic gold medal win, the minister said “Kellie is a positive and inspirational role model for school children.

“As a School Milk and Food Dudes ambassador, she has empowered many school children to make healthier eating choices by drinking milk and eating more fruit and vegetables.”

In a recent educational video created to support the roll out of the campaigns in disadvantaged schools, Kellie said: “A lot of my achievements are down to hard work, eating the right food and getting plenty of rest.”

School Milk Scheme

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the School Milk Scheme has been recognised as one of the most convenient and affordable ways to help children meet their calcium and nutrient needs for healthy growth and development.

Due to demand, the deadline for applications for a free milk promotion has been extended until October 15.

Schools that register for the scheme in the 2021/2022 school year will receive two weeks free milk for every child in the school.

Schools that register for the scheme also receive free refrigerators to ensure that milk is served chilled and fresh, as well as access to exclusive education resources and competitions.

