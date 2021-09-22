The driver of a tractor which overturned over the weekend was taken to hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by members of Dublin Fire Brigade, the firefighters confirmed.

The incident occurred in north Co. Dublin on Friday (September 17) where a tractor towing a trailer overturned on rough terrain.

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters from Balbriggan attended the incident and, using specialised collision equipment, managed to extricate the driver.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (September 18), Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Yesterday, Firefighters from Balbriggan responded to an over-turned tractor in the North County. Yesterday, Firefighters from Balbriggan responded to an over-turned tractor in the North County.



Using specialised road collision equipment from one of our Emergency Rescue Tenders the patient was successfully extricated, treated and transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/HJhnIrCly6— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 18, 2021

“Using specialised road collision equipment from one of our Emergency Rescue Tenders the patient was successfully extricated, treated and transported to hospital,” the Dublin Fire Brigade tweet added.

In other news, Gardaí are investigating a bale fire which occurred in the Malahide area of north Co. Dublin, on Sunday (September 19).

Advertisement

A statement from Gardaí said that emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred in a field where a number of bales had gone ablaze.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media to describe the the incident, saying that four fire units, including a water tanker, descended upon the blaze. We've made good progress at the hay fire in #Kinsealy. A water relay was in place to pump water to the fire ground 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3uAhj1m7we— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 19, 2021

The fire service explained that smoke was drifting across the area, and people in the affected vicinity were advised to keep all windows and doors closed. The fire was visible in the night sky for a considerable distance.

Download Our Free App