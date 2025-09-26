Minister Healy-Rae: An open letter to farmers

A chara,

I am writing to you to urge you to prioritise your safety and the safety of everyone on your farm.

I am deeply concerned by the significant rise in farm fatalities this year, a trend that casts a long shadow over our farming and rural communities.

There have been 16 confirmed deaths on farms this year, a figure that tragically surpasses the total for all of 2024.

Older farmers are particularly vulnerable, with farmers over 65 years-of-age accounting for nine fatalities on farms this year.

The fatalities we are seeing are directly related to decisions and actions taken when working with vehicles and machinery, livestock, and when working at heights.

We know there are also approximately 4,500 non-fatal incidents each year on Irish farms, some of which result in life-changing injuries.

I am urging you to prioritise safety above all else. I urge you to:

Take notice of your working ability and adapt your activities accordingly. For older farmers in particular, your ability is impacted by factors such as physical fitness, illness, medication, and fatigue;

Discuss farm tasks with family and farm workers with a focus on safety and health. Avail of help when you need it;

Assess your need to hire competent contractors for tasks you find demanding or to reduce your workload.

Your safety is not just about preventing injuries and fatalities, but also about taking care of your health and wellbeing.

While your work is never truly done on the farm, it is important that you make time for interests outside of the farm.

Whether a holiday with the family, a game of cards, going to a football match, or other hobbies, cultivating these interests throughout our life is vital for our long-term health and wellbeing.

The loss of even one life is a tragedy. We owe it to ourselves, our families, and our communities to make farm safety, health, and wellbeing our absolute top priority.

Yours sincerely,

Michael Healy-Rae TD,

Minister of State with special responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture.

*This letter is promoted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine*