‘Ming’, Walsh, Carthy and Kelleher elected MEPs
Four more MEPs have been elected from the Ireland South and Midlands-North West constituencies following a busy day of counting, six days on from polling day last Friday, May 24.
Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher took the second seat in the Ireland South Constituency, following the election of Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly yesterday.
Kelleher was elected on count 17, having accumulated 84,093 votes and an 11.7% first preference tally.
Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan successfully retained his seat, taking a 14.3% first preference tally and 85,034 votes.
Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy also defended his seat, coming in with 77,619 votes and 13% first preferences.
Finally, newcomer Maria Walsh, from Co. Galway, attained the last seat with 64,500 votes and a first preference segment of 10.8%.
Three seats remain up for grabs in the Ireland South constituency with a number of candidates still in contention, namely: Mick Wallace of Independents 4 Change; Grace O’Sullivan of the Green Party; Deirdre Clune of Fine Gael; and Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin.