‘Ming’, Walsh, Carthy and Kelleher elected MEPs

Four more MEPs have been elected from the Ireland South and Midlands-North West constituencies following a busy day of counting, six days on from polling day last Friday, May 24.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher took the second seat in the Ireland South Constituency, following the election of Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly yesterday.

Kelleher was elected on count 17, having accumulated 84,093 votes and an 11.7% first preference tally.

Meanwhile, the final three seats were filled in the Midlands-North West area on count 13, following on from Mairead McGuinness’s first-count victory earlier this week.

Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan successfully retained his seat, taking a 14.3% first preference tally and 85,034 votes.

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy also defended his seat, coming in with 77,619 votes and 13% first preferences.

Finally, newcomer Maria Walsh, from Co. Galway, attained the last seat with 64,500 votes and a first preference segment of 10.8%.

Flanagan was elected after surpassing the quota on count 13; Carthy and Walsh both won their seats without reaching the quota. Kelleher exceeded the quota on count 17.